Holi Fever Reaches Kashmir Border: BSF Troops Celebrate Festival Of Colours In Valley, Spread Message Of Brotherhood

As the entire nation celebrates the Holi festival, spreading the message of brotherhood and unity. Soldiers posted in Kashmir, be it “Sashastra Seema Bal” or Border Security Forces (BSF), and also the Indian Army or CRPF personnel stationed in the Kashmir Valley, despite being away from home, ensure to celebrate this vibrant festival with full fervor.

The SSB unit in the Kashmir Division, responsible for maintaining peace in the region, organized Holi celebrations for troops stationed at the Batamaloo Headquarters in the Srinagar district. SSB Jawans from various parts of the country were observed celebrating the festival of colors together, embodying a sense of camaraderie akin to family. Such festivals break down hierarchical barriers, fostering unity among all participants.

SSB CO 10th battalion said, “Our security personnel are on duty. See, this is paradise. Today, this Holi festival is celebrated across the country. I wish all countrymen on this festival. Our force has all religious people. It sends a message of brotherhood. We are all enjoying this rain.”

The celebrations, attended by soldiers of all religious backgrounds and their families, exemplified camaraderie among troops and conveyed a message of unity to the citizens of the country. Vijay Dikshit, SSB officer, said, “You see how Holi is being celebrated, we people from across the country and we work like a family we all are celebrating this festival together” we are away from family but this is our family and we don’t miss our family , there is equality all religion people are together working and celebrating.”

Another soldier, Rohan Sahu, said, “We enjoyed a lot today. It’s the festival of colours. There is no distinction; it’s a family; let all have happiness; Holi is a festival of colours” SSB officer Shri Ram Jakad said, “To have a function on a festival is very necessary, and we don’t miss our family”.

Similar celebrations were held for soldiers of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Border Security Forces across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including at border outposts. SSB officers and soldiers extended their best wishes for Holi to the nation, accompanied by musical performances and dancing, showcasing the joyous spirit of the Holi festival.

Holi, celebrated over two days in North India, marks the victory of good over evil and heralds the arrival of spring. The festival fosters inclusivity, humanity, and the onset of a joyous season, celebrated through rituals like Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.