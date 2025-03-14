Advertisement
SAMBHAL

Holi Processions In Sambhal To End By 2:30 PM For Friday Prayers: Authorities

Sambhal authorities ensure security for Holi celebrations, with processions allowed, mosques covered, and strict measures for communal harmony.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 09:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
Holi Processions In Sambhal To End By 2:30 PM For Friday Prayers: Authorities People celebrate the Holi festival in Sambhal (Image: ANI)

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi on Friday addressed arrangements for Holi celebrations in Sambhal, stating that processions for the festival will be permitted across the city.

He further said that Friday Prayers would be offered after 2:30 pm.

"Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 PM. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all... After 2:30 PM, Friday prayers (Jumme ki Namaz) will be offered," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march with police personnel to ensure law and order.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, along with senior police officers and paramilitary forces, also conducted a flag march in the area to reinforce security measures.

The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

On Wednesday, in view of security arrangements, Sambhal ASP Shreesh Chandra said all ten religious places on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession would be covered so that no sentiments would be hurt.

"All 10 religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. There have been talks and agreement between the two sides on this," Chandra told ANI earlier.

Sambhal SDM Dr. Vandna Mishra also asserted on Wednesday that the administration will ensure that Holi goes peacefully.

"We have detained 1015 people under Section 126 and Section 135. Lekhpals have been put on duty at different masjids in Sambhal. The district has been divided into sectors. We are fully prepared for Holi and will make sure it goes peacefully," she said.

The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK