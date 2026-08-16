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‘Hollow assurances: Protesting Jharkhand students to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren

The protesters have announced plans to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a demonstration later in the day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
‘Hollow assurances: Protesting Jharkhand students to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren
Image Credit: Students and job aspirants hold placards during a protest over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations, at Albert Ekka Chowk, Ranchi. (IANS)

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‘Hollow assurances: Protesting Jharkhand students to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren
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