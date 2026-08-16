/‘Hollow assurances: Protesting Jharkhand students to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren

The protest over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with students accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making "hollow" assurances.
The protesters have also announced plans to burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a demonstration later in the day.
Student protester Ravindra Kumar Paswan told news agency IANS that the agitators would continue their protest against the ruling alliance in Jharkhand until their demands are met.
"After days of protest, we are now changing our mode of agitation, and somewhere the government itself is responsible for this. We have been protesting peacefully and following Gandhian principles for the past 22 days, but the government seems to be ignoring us. The government is now forcing us to follow the path of Bhagat Singh," he said.
Paswan said the students had now decided to launch a "do-or-die battle" and would continue their agitation until the JSSC examination is cancelled, a CBI probe is ordered and all examinations conducted by TDPL are cancelled.
He said the students were deeply frustrated by what they described as the government's failure to address their demands despite more than three weeks of protests.
"Today we are going to burn effigies of (Jharkhand Chief Minister) Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi. We will burn Rahul Gandhi's effigy also because Congress is in alliance with the JMM in Jharkhand and despite giving assurances over phone call and social media post, he is not doing anything for us. The assurances are of no use," Paswan said.
Questioning Gandhi's support for the protesting students, Paswan said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi not helping us despite giving assurances? On one hand, he (Gandhi) says that he is standing with the students, while on the other, his party's Minister does not have control over their language. If Rahul Gandhi is a senior leader of the Congress, then how come he doesn't have control over what his party's leader says?"
Paswan was referring to Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Shilpi Neha Tirkey, who had reportedly said that the student delegation that met the government did not include those actually fasting or participating in the protest.
"So, the JMM and the Congress party are equally responsible. Even if Congress is really concerned about the students, then it should clear its stand on the matter...all of us students are fighting hard against both the JMM and Congress," the protester said.
The latest development comes a day after a controversy erupted over Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto allegedly being prevented from leaving the hospital, where he was admitted after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike, to participate in the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi.
(with IANS inputs)
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