Home Minister Amit Shah Asks Northeast Insurgents To Surrender, Says Region Wants Development

With some of the northeastern states witnessing sporadic violence and instability in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the insurgent groups to shun violence, surrender and join the mainstream for the development of the region. Participating in the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' organised by the Assam Rifles, Shah also said that their participation in India's development journey is most welcome. Shah also said everyone knows that the Northeast wants peace and development and the region wants to work as an integral part of the country.

"I appeal to all those insurgents who have not surrendered yet to lay down the arms and join the mainstream. Your participation in India's development journey is welcome," he said.

The Home Minister stated that violence in the Northeast has decreased by 70% over the past five years, with a 70% reduction in security force casualties and an 85% drop in civilian deaths. He also highlighted that more than 10,000 insurgents have surrendered during this period, 12 peace accords have been signed with various groups, and two border agreements have been finalized between states.

"The Northeast wants peace, Northeast wants development, Northeast wants to work as an integral part of India," he said. The home minister said if the youth of the Northeast put forward two steps to be part of India's development process, the whole country will put forward four steps with open heart to welcome them.

Shah said the Northeast has rich tradition and rich cultural heritage for which the country is proud of. Without the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast, India is incomplete, he said. "Unity in diversity is our strength," he said and highlighted that the Northeast has over 220 different communities, over 160 tribes, over 200 languages and dialects, over 50 unique festivals, over 30 classified traditional dance forms and over 100 different cuisines.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to the identity of the Northeast by naming the region, comprising eight states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim -- as 'Ashtalakshmi'. "From economic and cultural fields to sports, education, agriculture and entrepreneurship, works have been done to open the doors of unlimited opportunities for the youth of the Northeast in every field," he said.

The home minister said 212 teams and 1,500 students have participated in the event organised by the Assam Rifles. "I want to congratulate Manipur as most prizes were bagged by students from that state. That is why Prime Minister Modi has decided that the country's first sports university will come up in Manipur," he said. (With PTI inputs)