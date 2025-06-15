Advertisement
Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Preparation For 2027 Census

Notification to conduct the Census will be published in the official gazette on June 16, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Preparation For 2027 Census (Photo : PIB)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming Census with the Union Home Secretary, RG&CCI and other senior officials in New Delhi. 

As per a Ministry of Home Affairs statement, the notification to conduct the Census will be published in the official gazette on June 16, 2025.

"Reviewed the preparations for the 16th Census with senior officials. Tomorrow, the gazette notification of the census will be issued. The census will include caste enumeration for the first time. As many as 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries will conduct the operation with cutting-edge mobile digital gadgets," Shah said on X.

