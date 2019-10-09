Home Minister Amit Shah slams Congress for criticising Rafale 'Shastra Puja' by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress for criticising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for performing Rafale shastra puja (worship of weapons) during the handover ceremony of the fighter jet in France on Tuesday. Shah said that the Defence Minister performed the puja as per Indian traditions and Congress should think over what needs to be criticised and what not.

"Congress did not like it. Is shastra pujan not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticised and what not," Shah said a rally in Haryana.

On Tuesday, the Congress had hit out at Rajnath Singh for performing the shastra puja during the Rafale handover ceremony accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of trying to saffronise the Rafale handover.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the whole thing a drama and said that there was no need for the Defence Minister to perform 'shastra puja'. "There is no need to do such 'tamasha' (drama). When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went & brought them while showing off," Kharge told ANI.

Kharge added that it is the duty of Indian Air Force officers to judge the value of any fighter aircraft and BJP leaders are just interested in garnering publicity. "Our Air Force officers judge whether they are good or not. These people go, show off, sit inside (the aircraft)," Kharge remarked.

Rajnath Singh created history on Tuesday by becoming the first defence minister to fly in Rafale fighter jet. He also took a 35-minute-long sortie in a Rafale fighter jet after taking off from Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility in France.