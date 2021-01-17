हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Karnataka’s Bagalkot

The Home Minister will inaugurate KLE Hospital’s advanced simulation centre in the district at 12.45 pm.

Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Karnataka’s Bagalkot
Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka during the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday. Shah will inaugurate the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited at 11am in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.

The Home Minister will inaugurate KLE Hospital’s advanced simulation centre in the district at 12.45 pm. Later, at 2.30pm the minister is scheduled to attend a public rally at JNMC ground in Belagavi.

On day one of his trip on Saturday, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka. In his address, the Home Minister lauded the contribution of RAF in the maintenance of peace and order across the country and remarked that RAF personnel have earned trust and credibility owing to expertise and excellence which became the reason for invitation from United Nations in their peacekeeping missions in 2006.

Dr AP Maheswari, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) expressed gratitude to the government for allocating land to CRPF and to the people for giving the force a place in their hearts. Rapid Action Force is the specialised force of CRPF to deal with riots and situations relating to public order.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah said the BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its five year term but also return to power with absolute majority in the state. According to him, lot of development works have been taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Shah advised the opposition leaders to work for the well-being of people instead of finding fault with the BJP.

"I have been reading the statements of Congress leaders that this will happen and that will happen in Karnataka but I want to tell everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five year term but also return to power for five years with absolute majority," Shah said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPKarnatakaAmit Shah
Next
Story

COVID-19 vaccination drive halted in these states, here's what happened
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M16S

Zee Adhyatma: A virtual visit to Lakshman Kila Temple