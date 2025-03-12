Home Ministry Bans Two J&K Organisations; PDP, NC Slam Decision, BJP Welcomes Move

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The decision, announced on Tuesday, has drawn sharp criticism from regional political parties, while the BJP has welcomed the move.

The Home Ministry, in two separate notifications, cited the involvement of these organizations in activities that threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, and security. The move follows a broader crackdown on Pakistan-based terrorists and overground workers, with authorities confiscating properties and dismantling terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP, NC Criticize Ban

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and MLA Wahid Para raised the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday, demanding an immediate reversal of the ban. However, the Speaker halted his attempt to bring up the matter in the House.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Para said, "This move blocks the political and socio-religious space in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has been trying this for many years. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sahib was the first person to start a dialogue with Parliament. The way he was treated is regrettable. We protest and condemn it. We demand that the ban be lifted. We are united with them. We want religious freedom."

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also criticized the decision, calling it contradictory. "On one hand, they (government) increase Mirwaiz's security to Z-plus, and on the other hand, they ban his party. It is completely confusing. It seems the Center is trying to blackmail him," she said.

She further stated, "Banning him is wrong. The Government of India understands the stature of Mirwaiz, and he has been given Z security, yet you ban his organization. The policy of force will not work. The Government of India is blackmailing him. You give him security and then ban his organization. Taking such action against a Muslim leader hurts people. His father sacrificed his life, and I am saddened by this. The elected government was supposed to protect us, but that is not happening. Despite being a popular government, they remain silent. This is complicating the matter further."

The National Conference (NC) also opposed the move. Party leader and Hazratbal MLA Salman Ali Sagar, speaking outside the Assembly in Jammu, urged the central government to reconsider the ban. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi always advocates ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ and according to this, everyone should be included. The ban on AAC and JKIM is not a good move and should be reconsidered."

BJP Backs Home Ministry’s Decision

In contrast, the BJP welcomed the ban, stating that action would be taken against any entity supporting terrorism or disrupting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur justified the decision, stating, "Whether it is Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen or Awami Action Committee, both were part of the banned Hurriyat Conference. The way Hurriyat supported terror in Jammu and Kashmir, glorified terrorism, and promoted stone-pelting, they had waged a war against the country. Both these organizations were part of that network. Banning them was necessary. In the new Jammu and Kashmir and the new India, no one will be allowed to act against national interests, and BJP welcomes this decision by the Home Ministry."

He also criticized mainstream parties for their alleged links with separatist elements. "Which mainstream parties have a policy of working with Jamaat-ul-Hadis and separatism? Their agenda is to speak against the country. We want to send them a clear message that no one will be allowed to work against national interests."

The ban on AAC and JKIM marks another significant step in the government’s broader crackdown on separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. While regional parties view it as an infringement on political and religious freedoms, the BJP and the central government maintain that it is necessary to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.