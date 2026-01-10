The Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 remains one of history’s darkest chapters. The excesses that the Pakistan Army unleashed, leading to unimaginable horror on Bengali civilians during Operation Searchlight, followed months of systematic violence. Millions of people were killed, while women suffered mass abuse. Entire communities were uprooted. Local collaborators aided the military’s rampage, targeting intellectuals, Hindus, and Awami League supporters. At the heart of this freedom struggle stood Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose return to a liberated Dhaka on 10 January 1972, after months of captivity in Pakistan, turned the dream of independence into a living reality.

Homecoming Day, marking his return, symbolises not just victory but the duty to remember and to honour sacrifice and never allow the genocide, rape, and repression of 1971 to be forgotten or trivialised.

Operation Searchlight: The Spark of Genocide

The Pakistan Army’s assault began with brutal precision in Dhaka. Tanks and troops rolled through Dhaka University, killing around 34 students and teachers in dormitories. Artillery shells pulverized the Ramna Kali Mandir temple, slaughtering hundreds who had taken refuge there. Overnight, nearly 7,000 people were massacred in the capital alone, as soldiers went door-to-door, slitting throats and gunning down entire families.

In West Pakistan’s ruling circles, Bengalis were viewed with contempt — General Yahya Khan reportedly described them as “a stubborn and resented lot” unfit to hold power after the Awami League’s 1970 election victory. The message to the army was clear: crush Bengali nationalism at any cost. Hindu homes were marked with the letter “H” for targeted extermination. Villages were burned; 8–10 million people, 80–90 percent of them Hindus, fled across the Indian border. Inside Bangladesh, some 30 million were displaced as scorched-earth tactics engulfed the countryside.

Scale of Massacres and Ethnic Cleansing

Mass killings defined the horror of 1971. In Chattogram, troops massacred a thousand people in Jahanara Imam’s neighbourhood. In Dhaka’s Kalabagan area, 200 civilians were herded into a pond and shot. In Kushtia, Major Jalil led a spree that killed 500 Hindus. The Chuknagar massacre was even deadlier — 10,000 refugees were shelled as they tried to flee to India.The campaign reached its gruesome peak on December 14, when Al-Badr forces abducted and executed 991 educators, 49 doctors, 42 lawyers, and 13 journalists — blindfolded, tortured, and killed at Rayerbazar and Mirpur — in a bid to decapitate Bangladesh’s intellectual leadership on the eve of surrender. In districts like Khulna and Dinajpur, hundreds to thousands were executed in a single day. Operation Gestapu, as it was dubbed, mirrored Indonesia’s anti-communist purges, using pre-compiled lists to eliminate elites. Bodies choked rivers like the Buriganga, turning the waters red.

Sexual Violence: A Weapon of War

Rape was weaponized on a scale scarcely imaginable. Soldiers set up “rape camps” in barracks where women—some as young as eight, others elderly—were assaulted repeatedly. The Birangona (war heroines) numbered between 200,000 and 400,000, and about 25,000 war babies were born, many abandoned or killed. Survivor accounts speak of gang rapes, the bayoneting of pregnant women, and forced prostitution — all under the impunity of an army that casually referred to Bengalis as “kafir”.Journalist Anthony Mascarenhas’s 1971 Sunday Times exposé opened the world’s eyes. He detailed that there were “kill and burn” orders and widespread sexual violence taking place in East Pakistan. India’s intervention finally halted the bloodshed, leading to Pakistan’s surrender on December 16. Yet the trauma remains etched in Bangladesh’s consciousness five decades later.

Bangladesh’s Forgetting: Ties with Pakistan Revived

Half a century on, Bangladesh appears to be turning its back on that history. Following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024, the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus has moved closer to Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s 2025 visit to Dhaka was the first by a Pakistani foreign minister in 13 years. Bangladesh described Pakistan as a “brotherly country” and went on to boost bilateral trade from $100 million to $1 billion across sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Talks even explored defence cooperation, including potential JF-17 fighter jet purchases and joint military exercises. This warming of ties comes despite Pakistan’s enduring refusal to apologise for the atrocities of 1971.

No reparations, no acknowledgment of genocide, yet Dhaka now hosts Pakistani envoys, engages in SAARC revival talks, and entertains economic partnerships.

Public sentiment today, shaped by the resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami, increasingly downplays the massacres. War crimes trials against 1971 collaborators have stalled, and some Razakar descendants occupy senior posts. The Liberation War Museum struggles with funding cuts. Schoolbooks, once vivid in recounting the army’s brutality, now gloss over the events as a “civil war.”

Anti-India Sentiment and Geopolitical Shifts

This selective amnesia aligns with growing anti-India sentiment. Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India during the 2024 unrest fed narratives of Indian meddling and sparking protests. Indian diplomatic missions were also attacked. Pakistan has seized the moment, amplifying jihadist voices and sports rivalries to cast India as the regional antagonist.

Even as Jamaat-e-Islami takes nominal steps to “protect” Hindu temples in some districts, violence against minorities continues to rise, which is a haunting echo of 1971. The new Pak-Bangla closeness is marked by visa relaxations, direct flights, and maritime cooperation. It signals a strategic realignment. Dhaka eyes the China-backed CPEC network for infrastructure opportunities, edging away from India, which has been its former wartime ally.

Under Yunus’s pragmatic yet revisionist administration, economic opportunism eclipses historical truth. Islamisation gains ground, reviving the two-nation theory’s ghost while recasting India’s 1971 intervention as “occupational.”

In the process, Bangladesh risks erasing its own moral compass-as young voices chant pro-Pakistan slogans, the memories of Birangonas and mass graves fade into silence.

In the end, the hard truth remains that the blood of 3 million and the cries of countless victims call not for reconciliation without justice but for remembrance without compromise.

Bangladesh’s growing closeness to Pakistan, traded on the altar of convenience, risks betraying the very ideals on which the nation was born.