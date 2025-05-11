Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899744https://zeenews.india.com/india/honest-and-hard-working-owaisi-defends-vikram-misri-after-he-faces-social-media-heat-2899744.html
NewsIndia
AIMIM ASADUDDIN OWAISI

'Honest, And Hard-Working': Owaisi Defends Vikram Misri After He Faces Social Media Heat

After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, Misri, accompanied by Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, addressed multiple press briefings. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Honest, And Hard-Working': Owaisi Defends Vikram Misri After He Faces Social Media Heat Photos Credit: ANI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, came to the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's rescue after he faced social media heat. This came following India and Pakistan's ceasefire agreement. 

Misri, with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressed multiple press briefings and informed about the India-Pakistan situation after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor.

In a post on the social media platform X, Owaisi called Misri a decent and hard-working diplomat and wrote, "Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation."

"Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz," he added. 

Misri On Operation Sindoor 

After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, Misri, accompanied by Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, addressed a press briefing. 

Misri in the May 7 briefing said, "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir."

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

(with ANI inputs)  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK