'Honest, And Hard-Working': Owaisi Defends Vikram Misri After He Faces Social Media Heat

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Asaduddin Owaisi, came to the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's rescue after he faced social media heat. This came following India and Pakistan's ceasefire agreement.

Misri, with Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, addressed multiple press briefings and informed about the India-Pakistan situation after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor.

In a post on the social media platform X, Owaisi called Misri a decent and hard-working diplomat and wrote, "Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation."

"Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz," he added.

Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation.

Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E… https://t.co/yfM3ygfiyt — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 11, 2025

Misri On Operation Sindoor

After the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, Misri, accompanied by Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, addressed a press briefing.

Misri in the May 7 briefing said, "The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir."

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

(with ANI inputs)