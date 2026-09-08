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Honey-trap cases in India rise as ISI allegedly turns to psychologists to target vulnerable officials

Honey-trap cases involving officials in India are reportedly increasing, with intelligence agencies now concerned about a more sophisticated tactic in which personal vulnerabilities, emotional distress and social media activity are allegedly being exploited to obtain sensitive information.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Honey-trap cases in India rise as ISI allegedly turns to psychologists to target vulnerable officials
Image Credit: Magnific

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Honey-trap cases in India rise as ISI allegedly turns to psychologists to target vulnerable officials
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