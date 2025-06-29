‘Honeymoon’ Jibe To ‘Misogyny’ Charge: TMC Top Brass At Loggerheads Over Kolkata Rape Case

The rape of a law student at a Kolkata college has brought infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), top leaders, after the party distanced itself from MP Kalyan Banerjee's and MLA Madan Mitra's controversial remarks. TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hits back to TMC's Mahua Moitra over her Misogyny remark and stated that she came back from "honeymoon" and started fighting.

"Mahua has come back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti-woman, that what is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy who is 65 years old. Did she not hurt the lady?" said Banerjee, India Today reported.

He highlighted that Moitra is the most "anti-woman" and she knows how to secure her future and make money.

"An MP who was expelled from parliament for breach of ethics is preaching me! She is the most anti-woman. She only knows how to secure her future and how to make money," he further added.

On Saturday, Mahua Moitra reiterated her party’s zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women and condemned misogynistic remarks made by two senior party colleagues.

"Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates TMC is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them," Moitra said in a post on X.

Earlier, the TMC officially distanced itself from controversial remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra regarding the case.

the TMC officially distanced itself from controversial remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra regarding the case. While Banerjee had said women should be "aware of the company they keep" before going out with men of "dirty mindsets," Mitra went further, suggesting the survivor could have avoided the crime had she not gone to college alone. The party labeled their comments as "personal views" and said it “unequivocally condemns” such statements.

Meanwhile, Banerjee had said that women should be "aware of the company they keep" before going out with men of "dirty mindsets," Mitra went further, suggesting the survivor could have avoided the crime had she not gone to college alone.