Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Sends Sonam, Other Accused To 8-Day Police Custody

Meghalaya Murder Case: A Shillong court on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and four other accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, to eight-day police custody. Sonam is accused of killing her husband Raja in collusion with the four accused. Raja was killed in Meghalaya while on honeymoon with wife Sonam. Sonam was brought to Meghalaya on Tuesday night while the other accused reached on Wednesday on transit remand. The police had sought a 10-day remand but the court granted 8 days of police custody.

Earleir, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, on Wednesday revealed that there is adequate evidence pointing to the involvement of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, emphasising that a conclusive confirmation would only emerge after thorough interrogation of those who were involved.

The SP's statements come as the police continue their probe into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, on June 2. Following the discovery of Raja's body, Sonam was located near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. She, along with four others--Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand--has been accused in connection with the alleged murder.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four other accused involved in the murder case, is currently under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police and is kept at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind visited Raja's home and expressed condolences to the family while demanding strictest punishment for his sister. He made a shocking statement claiming he's "100% sure" his sister's involvement in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Govind demanded severe punishment for Sonam on the matter and stated that she should be hanged if found guilty. He further publicly distanced himself and his family from his sister, noting that he had apologised to Raja's family as they lost their son and said that he would do anything to make amends for his sister's actions.