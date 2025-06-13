Honeymoon Murder Case: ‘Sonam Definitely Involved,’ Claims Her Brother

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, has claimed that his sister is involved in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

"This channel of Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and others became through Sonam only, and this confirms her involvement. That is why I believe that she has a role,” ANI quoted Govind as saying.

Govind also claimed that Jitendra Raghuvanshi is my relative and has no role in Raja's murder. He added that he has decided to fight against his sister, Sonam.

"Raj Kushwaha used to be an employee in my company. He used to manage the management of the godown and the dispatch of products. Jitendra Raghuvanshi is my relative and has no role in Raja's murder... Both the families were very much ready for the marriage, and both (bride and groom) did shopping for the wedding together... This happened because I did not know the entire truth; otherwise, I wouldn't have let this marriage happen... I have decided to fight against Sonam... I was fond of Raja because I saw a lot of good things in him," ANI quoted Govind as saying.

Meghalaya Police has revealed that Raj Kushwaha orchestrated Raja Raghuvanshi's murder.

"The mastermind of this is Raj Kushwaha. Sonam played along with this plan. The three people involved are friends; one is Raj's cousin. It was not a contract killing. They did it as a favour for their friend. Since they were in Indore, they have been planning how Sonam would disappear since February. When Raja and Sonam got married, they came to the Kamakhya Devi Temple. The other four people also came here a few days before. They planned to eliminate Raja in Guwahati. Sonam made the plan to come to Shillong," ANI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem as saying.

Police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

(With ANI inputs)