Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi And 3 Others Arrested, Wife Allegedly Hired Contract Killers

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Days after Raja Raghuvanshi's mysterious death while he was on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya came to light, his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was arrested for allegedly hiring killers for the murder of her husband.

According to IANS, the police confirmed Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest on Monday. The couple from Indore was on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya when they went missing. Ten days later, the body of the Raja was found in a deep gorge beneath the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. On the other hand, the wife was missing at the time, and hence a search for her was launched.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was tracked down in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, where she later surrendered at Nandganj police station, as per the Meghalaya Police.

IANS quoted the officials as saying, "One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT. Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station and was subsequently arrested."

It was also informed that one other accused is still absconding.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang also said that the investigation is underway, and the arrested individuals are being questioned.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a post on X, complimented the state police for getting a "major breakthrough" in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. According to him, the three arrested individuals are from Madhya Pradesh.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice," Sangma wrote.

Family's CBI Inquiry Demand

Since the couple was missing, the families raised concerns regarding the ongoing investigation and are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They alleged negligence by the Meghalaya police.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also appealed for a CBI investigation into the shocking case.

(with IANS inputs)