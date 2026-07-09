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  • /Honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi files reply in Supreme Court, claims she has been falsely implicated

Honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi files reply in Supreme Court, claims she has been falsely implicated

Sonam Raghuvanshi told the Supreme Court she has been falsely implicated in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, arguing that the prosecution's case is based solely on circumstantial evidence.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi files reply in Supreme Court, claims she has been falsely implicated
Image Credit: ANI

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