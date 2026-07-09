/Honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi files reply in Supreme Court, claims she has been falsely implicated

In the honeymoon murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi has filed her response before the Supreme Court, asserting that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case.
In her affidavit, Sonam stated that the prosecution's case against her is based entirely on circumstantial evidence and that there is no direct evidence linking her to the alleged crime. She argued that the police would have to prove the allegations during the trial and that mere accusations do not make her guilty.
Sonam further submitted that there is no pending recovery to be made from her. She said she has been residing in Shillong in compliance with the conditions imposed by the court while granting her bail. Since the chargesheet has already been filed in the case, she contended that there is no possibility of her tampering with evidence.
Referring to the court's order dated April 27, Sonam said she has remained out of custody since April 28 and has not violated any of the bail conditions. Therefore, according to her, there is no legal basis to send her back to jail.
In her affidavit, Sonam also alleged that she was not provided with the written grounds of arrest at the time of her arrest, which she claimed amounted to a violation of Article 22(1) of the Constitution.
She further argued that the issue of not being informed about the grounds of arrest can be raised at any stage. However, she said she could not raise it in her earlier bail applications because the police had deliberately not supplied the arrest memo and related documents along with the chargesheet.
Sonam also submitted that the trial is likely to take time to conclude and that the delay is not attributable to her. According to her, only four witnesses have been examined so far, while the statements of the remaining witnesses are yet to be recorded.
Earlier, on July 3, the Supreme Court refused to send Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year, back to jail for the time being, while expressing reservations about the Meghalaya High Court’s order granting her bail.
The case pertains to the murder of 29-year-old Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya on honeymoon with Sonam after their marriage in May 2025. The couple went missing after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23. Raja’s body was later recovered from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced a few days later in Uttar Pradesh.
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