A shocking case of West Bengal's Hooghly district has evoked outrage after a video clip emerged with a middle-aged man making sexual advances on a Class 3 schoolgirl in a sweet shop inside Uttarpara. The video, which has gone viral, captures the man kissing, fondling and going as far as putting his finger into the mouth of the child while her grandmother was present.

Girl Was With Grandmother At Shop

The girl had been walking with her grandmother to the sweet shop when the situation took place. As the grandmother was taking care of business at the counter, the man moved over to the girl, started talking to her, and patted her head and cheek. He was then observed bending down to give her a cheek kiss, and subsequently trying to kiss her on the lips—but she pushed him away.

Public Around But No One Intervened

Even as multiple individuals came in and out of the store, no one seemed to pay attention or take action as the man continued his misconduct. The grandmother also remained oblivious to what was happening next to her.

Finger In Mouth, Exit With Shoulder Hold

In the most appalling segment of the video, the guy is observed putting his hand over the girl's shoulder and inserting his finger into her mouth. Astonishingly, he subsequently left the store with his hand still on the girl's shoulder, while her grandmother was just inches away.

Police Action Underway

Following the viral video, police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). A manhunt is on to track and arrest the accused, who was described as a potbellied man with a receding hairline.

