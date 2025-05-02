‘Hope Pakistan Will Cooperate To Make Sure...’: JD Vance On Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

The United States Vice President JD Vance, on Thursday, in an interview, said that the US hopes that Pakistan will cooperate with India to make sure that terrorists are "hunted down".

This comes after the Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured. After the attack, diplomatic and border tensions have been rising between India and Pakistan.

During an interview with Fox News, Vance made his first public remark on the Pahalgam attack and said, "Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict."

Talking about Pakistan's cooperation with India, US VP in the Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show added, "And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with."

When the gruesome attack went down in Pahalgam on April 22, Vance was in India with his family on a visit. In a post on the social media platform X, he had condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

US' Stand On Pahalgam Terror Attack

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, amid the rising tensions between the two nations. He asked Pakistani officials to cooperate in the investigation and work to de-escalate tensions.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got full support from the Donald Trump administration. She added that they are in constant communication with the governments of India and Pakistan.

India's Measures In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Attack

India downgraded its ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and announced various diplomatic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines, and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border. Pakistan also suspended the Simla Agreement.

(with IANS inputs)