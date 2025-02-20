'Hope She Works For...': Alka Lamba Recalls Old Rivalry As Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi CM

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Thursday extended her greetings to newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while recalling their past political battles. "My greetings to the new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta... I went into nostalgia when her name was announced... We always had an ideological battle with her... The safety of our daughters is the main concern in Delhi; I hope she works on that... We will support her if she works in that direction...," said Alka Lamba.

On Wednesday, Alka Lamba shared a memorable picture of herself and Rekha Gupta, of 1995 when Lamba won the Delhi University President post from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), while Rekha Gupta won the General Secretary post from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Alka Lamba posted, "This memorable photo from 1995 - when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI, and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta." "Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we hope that Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe," read her post.

Rekha Gupta took oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also took the oath. Rekha Gupta is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.