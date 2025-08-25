Hope We Will Get Statehood Back Soon: Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while speaking to the media, answered many queries and said that key decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are taken in Delhi, and staging protests in Srinagar would not be able to change anything. He also added that he hoped that J&K’s statehood would soon be restored.

Omar Abdullah said, “Protests in Srinagar won’t change anything, key decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are taken in Delhi.” He added that the Mufti should have raised her concerns directly with the authorities in Delhi rather than protesting locally, and that she should have met with the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, the PDP president and former Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti, focusing on the prolonged detention of Kashmiri prisoners held under stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA), staged a protest at the Srinagar PDP office earlier.

Answering the question on Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration, Abdullah expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s delay in hearing the matter, saying, “Although we didn’t ask the court for a fast trial, it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court is not ready to hear this matter (statehood restoration) before October 10. We hope that when it comes up, the Court will impose a time limit, and we will give statehood back to us soon.”

Omar said on the NC signatures campaign, “It’s going on. As the signature campaign completes, we will submit it to the Supreme Court,” he added.

SC On J&K Statehood

The Supreme Court, on August 14, 2025, heard a plea seeking directions to the Central government for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court noted that the ground situation in J-K cannot be ignored while granting statehood and said that the events in Pahalgam cannot be overlooked, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government had assured statehood after elections, but there is a peculiar situation there. He said the assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir as promised to the Constitution bench that had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, ANI further reported.