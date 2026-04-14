Hormuz security, India-US strategic ties in take center-stage in Modi–Trump call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he received a call from former US President Donald Trump, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral ties and discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a post on X, Modi said the conversation focused on the “substantial progress” achieved across sectors under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, while reaffirming a shared commitment to deepen cooperation further.

The discussion also turned to regional security concerns, particularly the situation in West Asia. Both leaders emphasised the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure.

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Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," said PM Modi on X.

Notably, the Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy supplies and trade. The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of the world’s oil shipments pass, has remained a focal point after the Israel and US launched joint strike against Iran on February 8. Despite a two-week ceasefire, which is underway, the supplies are yet to get normal through the channel. The disruption has immediate implications for energy markets and maritime security, including for India, which depends heavily on crude imports passing through the corridor.

The call between PM Modi and President Trump signals continued high-level engagement between New Delhi and Washington on both strategic and economic fronts.