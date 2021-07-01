Horrendous! Father gives rat poison in ice cream to three kids, one dies

New Delhi: A man in Mumbai allegedly gave rat poison in ice cream to his three children, leading to the death of one. The siblings were hospitalized for treatment during which the six-year-old boy died. The incident took place on June 25, but came to light on Tuesday when the boy lost his life at the government-run Sion Hospital and doctors informed the Mankhurd police, the Mumbai police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Nazia Begum, the children's mother, told the police that she and her husband, Ali Naushad Ansari (27), a daily wage worker, often had disputes over money-related issues.

On June 25, Ansari took the three children -- two boys and one girl -- out, offering them ice cream and allegedly administered them poison. Begum said she had left their home at Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd and went to stay with her sister following a fight with her husband that day.

After she came back to their house and her kids complained of stomach pain, Nazia Begum, took them to Sion Hospital. Initially lying to the doctors and telling them the children had eaten rat poison accidentally, she decided to tell the truth to the police after her son died.

A case has been registered against Ansari, who is absconding, under sections for murder and attempt to murder, the police official said. The police have also recorded the statements of the two surviving kids, who are currently recovering in the hospital.

(With agency inputs)

