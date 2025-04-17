Horrific Sexual Crime: 11-Year-Old Deaf And Mute Girl Raped In UP; Accused Injured In Encounter, Arrested

UP Horror: A minor deaf-and-mute girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. She was found unconscious in a field and was taken to a hospital. An accused was arrested on Wednesday, and an investigation into the matter commenced, police said. The 11-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly been raped in a village in Rampur district, according to PTI.

The doctor who conducted the medical examination of the victim said that 'this is one of the most horrific sexual crimes' he had ever seen. As per media reports, the victim had cigarette burn marks on her private parts, and there were bite marks as well.

The victim had been missing since Tuesday evening. She was found on Wednesday morning in a field, lying unconscious, naked, and bleeding. The police then informed the minor's family members, PTI reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh said that the victim was rushed to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable in the hospital. Furthermore, an FIR has been registered based on the complaint from the survivor, the officer added. He also informed that three teams were formed by the superintendent of police to investigate the case.

Police Arrested Rape Accused

The police arrested an accused, who suffered a bullet injury to his leg in an encounter. During the questioning, the accused identified himself as Dan Singh, 24 years old, and hails from the same village. The police also said that the CCTV footage of the girl leaving her home was scanned.

'One Of The Most Horrific Sexual Crimes'

The Times Of India quoted Dr. Anju Singh, who conducted the victim's medical examination, as saying, “This is a clear case of rape by one or more persons as there were multiple injuries on her private parts. Her face had been struck with a blunt object, leaving it swollen.”

He added, “She was terrified and unable to explain anything. It is one of the most horrific sexual crimes I have seen.” The victim is from a village located within the Shahbad police station limits.

(with PTI inputs)