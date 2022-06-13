हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Man jumps into fire

Horrifying! Man ends life by jumping into cousin's funeral pyre in Madhya Padesh's Sagar district

The man's 21-year-old cousin went missing on Thursday evening after she left home to go to a farm to fetch some vegetables. When she did not return, her family started a search, suspecting that she might have slipped into a well located on a farm in the village.

Horrifying! Man ends life by jumping into cousin&#039;s funeral pyre in Madhya Padesh&#039;s Sagar district
Representational Image: Zee News

Sagar: An 18-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping into the funeral pyre of his cousin sister in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Friday evening in Majhguwa village under Baheria police station limits, they said, adding that the reason behind his extreme step was not yet known.

The man's 21-year-old cousin went missing on Thursday evening after she left home to go to a farm to fetch some vegetables, Baheria police station in charge Divya Prakash Tripathi said. When she did not return, her family started a search. They suspected that she might have slipped into a well located on a farm in the village.

Later, they spotted the woman's body in the well and informed the police, the official said. After getting information about the woman's death, her cousin Karan (18), who lived in Dhar, located 430 km from here, travelled to Sagar on his motorcycle, he said.

On Friday evening, during the woman's last rites, Karan allegedly jumped into the burning pyre, the official said. Some villagers pulled him away and rushed him to a hospital, but he died on way to the medical facility, the official said. The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident, he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Man jumps into fireman commits suicideMadhya PradeshSagar district
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Over 200 arrested, situation now normal in violence-hit districts, says Bengal DGP

Must Watch

PT3M25S

PM Modi is Dhritarashtra of Kaliyuga, says Tauqeer Raza Khan