Horror In Mumbai: Local Train Runs Over Five, Two Killed On The Spot

Mumbai: Two people were killed and three others injured after being hit by a local train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm, shortly after suburban train services on the Central Railway were disrupted due to a flash strike by employees’ unions. The protest was sparked by an FIR filed against two engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident case.

According to officials, the victims had reportedly alighted from the wrong side of the train and were walking along the tracks when they were struck. “Two were brought dead to the hospital, while three sustained injuries. Of the injured, two left against medical advice, and one remains under treatment,” an official confirmed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The June 9 Mumbra tragedy, which claimed four lives, happened when two trains one bound for Kasara and the other heading toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus crossed each other on a sharp curve. Some passengers standing on the footboards reportedly fell after their backpacks brushed against one another.

Following an investigation, Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives.

In protest, Central Railway employees halted suburban train operations at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 5:50 pm and 6:45 pm, bringing evening services to a standstill. Trains resumed after senior officials assured workers that the matter would be taken up with state authorities, reportedly.

The disruption caused massive overcrowding during peak hours, with thousands of commuters stranded across stations.

Also Read | Viral Shame Turns Tragic: Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Circulates Online