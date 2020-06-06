हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rape

Hostel superintendent impregnates class 6 girl in Nagpur; mother, nurse held for forcing teen to undergo abortion

All the three accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Hostel superintendent impregnates class 6 girl in Nagpur; mother, nurse held for forcing teen to undergo abortion
Representational Image

Nagpur: The superintendent of a hostel in Katol in Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old physically-challenged girl on Friday (June 5). 

The police also arrested the victim's mother and a nurse for allegedly forcing the teen to undergo an abortion at home, Inspector Mahadev Achrekar of Katol police station told PTI. 

All the three accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

The girl, a class 6 student, was living in the hostel for the past five years. She was repeatedly raped by superintendent Rajendra Kalbande (44) from March this year. When she got pregnant, a nurse identified as Sindhu Dehankar and the victim's mother forced her to undergo an abortion at her home.

Acting on a tip-off about the abortion, police managed to zero in on the three accused.

