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#HotelBanaHaveli: Why is this Jaipur resort land row trending on X?

The dispute involves a 2005 residential land conversion and alleged commercial use of the property. X users are seeking clarity over the resort’s land-use and construction permissions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:45 AM IST
#HotelBanaHaveli: Why is this Jaipur resort land row trending on X?

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