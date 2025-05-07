India-Pakistan LoC Tension: Hours after the Indian Army conducted precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali hours after India, prompting a response from the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution, the Ministry of Defence said.

“India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach,” the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

“This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today,” the post further stated.

New Delhi’s retaliation against Pakistan comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists. Following the dastardly attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given complete “operational freedom” to security forces.