Of the three, Roy's fallout with Trinamool had been building the longest. He'd grown openly critical of the party well before this year's West Bengal Assembly elections, and his criticism sharpened further after the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, an incident that saw him take direct aim at Mamata Banerjee's handling of the crisis. That friction eventually saw him pushed to the margins within the party, setting the stage for his resignation last month.