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  • /Hours after joining, three defectors from Trinamool get BJP's nod for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Hours after joining, three defectors from Trinamool get BJP's nod for Rajya Sabha bypolls

On Thursday evening, BJP's West Bengal state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya formally welcomed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik into the party, handing each of them the BJP flag in a brief ceremony. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Hours after joining, three defectors from Trinamool get BJP's nod for Rajya Sabha bypolls
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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