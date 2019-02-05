Hours after SC rap, Rajnath says Centre committed to complete NRC within stipulated time

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court (SC) pulled up the Centre for not taking NRC process seriously, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Centre is committed to complete the NRC process within the stipulated time.

The Home Minister remarked that the government will ensure that no foreigner is included in the NRC list and not a single Indian citizen is excluded from the list.

Rajnath told PTI that his ministry is committed to ensure that the National Register of Citizens, a list of residents in Assam, is completed with fairness. He added that the Centre has provided all necessary assistance to the Assam government for this purpose.

"Our government is committed to complete the update of NRC within the stipulated time so that no foreigner is included in it and no Indian is left out," he told PTI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the top court had slammed the Home Ministry saying it was trying to stop the work releted to the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). The top court said that the MHA doesn't want the NRC to carry on and hence, every time it comes up with different stories to destroy this process.

The SC also criticised Home Ministry for its plea seeking to stall the NRC work for two weeks keeping in mind the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the election duty.

An SC bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reiterated that July 31 deadline for the completion of NRC exercise will not be extended. The bench also said that it seems the entire effort of the MHA is to destroy the NRC process.