/Houses of two active terrorists demolished in Anantnag following killing of police head constable

According to official sources, the newly constructed house of Adil Ahmad Thoker, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Guri village in Anantnag district, was completely demolished. His previous house had already been razed by the authorities following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a separate overnight operation, the single-storey house of Haroon Rashid Ganai, son of Abdul Rashid Ganai and a resident of Hassanpora Tawella in Bijbehara, was also demolished. Haroon has reportedly been affiliated with LeT since 2018 and is described by the authorities as an active terrorist.