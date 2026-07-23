/Houses of two active terrorists demolished in Anantnag following killing of police head constable

In a swift anti-terror operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district demolished the houses of two active terrorists just a day after the targeted killing of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi. The action, carried out jointly by security forces, underscores their zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its supporters amid heightened security during the Amarnath Yatra.
According to official sources, the newly constructed house of Adil Ahmad Thoker, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative from Guri village in Anantnag district, was completely demolished. His previous house had already been razed by the authorities following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a separate overnight operation, the single-storey house of Haroon Rashid Ganai, son of Abdul Rashid Ganai and a resident of Hassanpora Tawella in Bijbehara, was also demolished. Haroon has reportedly been affiliated with LeT since 2018 and is described by the authorities as an active terrorist.
The demolitions come in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack on July 22, 2026, in which Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the IRP 3rd Battalion was shot dead by a lone terrorist at around 12:30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag. The officer, who was deployed for Amarnath Yatra security duties, succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital, Anantnag.
The United Liberation Council (ULC), a newly emerged terror outfit that police believe is a proxy of the Pakistan-based LeT, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.
In response, security forces launched massive cordon-and-search operations across several districts of Kashmir, detaining thousands of suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) believed to have links with terror networks.
Jammu and Kashmir has continued to witness low-level terrorist activity, often attributed to groups such as LeT, despite significant improvements in the overall security situation in recent years.
The demolition of houses belonging to terrorists and their associates is viewed as a deterrent measure aimed at targeting the infrastructure supporting terrorism. The policy seeks to disrupt local support networks, logistics, and family-backed assistance available to terrorists.
According to the authorities, such demolitions form part of a broader counter-insurgency strategy that includes intelligence-based operations, cordon-and-search missions, and action against OGWs who provide shelter, funding, logistics, and other support to terrorists. Officials say the demolitions send a clear message that harbouring or associating with active terrorists can have direct consequences, including the loss of family-owned properties.
Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir carried out a series of house demolitions targeting properties linked to terrorists and their associates. The move marked a visible escalation in counter-terror measures, with at least five to nine houses reportedly demolished in the days immediately after the attack.
Authorities said, "These steps aim to disrupt terror ecosystems, put pressure on active terrorists, and weaken their support networks by targeting properties linked to them."
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