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Houses of two active terrorists demolished in Anantnag following killing of police head constable

The demolitions come in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attack on July 22, 2026, in which Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the IRP 3rd Battalion was shot dead by a lone terrorist at around 12:30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Houses of two active terrorists demolished in Anantnag following killing of police head constable

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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