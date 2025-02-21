'Housing Jihad' In Mumbai? Shiv Sena Says Muslim Realtors Doing THIS To Change Demography

After 'love jihad' and 'land jihad', a new term 'housing jihad' has entered the political arena in Maharashtra. On Friday, the ruling Shiv Sena alleged that some Muslim realty developers are carrying out 'housing jihad' in the financial capital. Shiv Sena alleged that these realtors are involved in slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai and accused them of adding names of people from their community to the list of beneficiaries and changing the city's demography.

Such activities are being carried out in western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai like Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla, Saki Naka and Bandra, alleged Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam at a news conference. "There are 600 ongoing SRA projects of which 10 per cent are Muslim builders and all are involved in such work. The plan is to change the demography of the city in a big way. This is housing jihad," the former MP added.

Former MP Sanjay Nirupam has called for a thorough investigation into alleged fraudulent activities in certain housing projects. He stated that he has written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who oversees the housing department and also serves as the president of the Shiv Sena, seeking action on the matter.

Highlighting irregularities in two housing projects in Oshiwara, the Shiv Sena spokesperson alleged that a "Hindu majority society was converted into a Muslim majority society." He claimed that in one of the societies, the developer, who is Muslim, manipulated records to approve 19 structures under a single name.

Nirupam pointed out that, according to Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) rules, an eligible family is entitled to only one home. However, he alleged that "in this housing society, a family was allotted 30 houses." Sanjay Nirupam alleged that these builders are trying to fit in the maximum number of Muslim people in their projects by rejecting applications of Hindu people in these SRA projects, terming them ineligible for SRA flats or shops.

Citing discrepancies in rehabilitation records, he claimed that in 2021, there were 45 eligible hutments in an Oshiwara locality, but the number inexplicably increased to 82 in 2022 and further to 95. He also alleged that even electricity bills were falsified to accommodate ineligible beneficiaries.

Further raising concerns about illegal occupancy, Nirupam alleged that "one of the tenants in an SRA project is a Bangladeshi who is residing illegally in India." The SRA, a government agency responsible for implementing slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai, aims to improve living conditions for slum-dwellers by providing them with affordable housing. Nirupam has urged authorities to investigate these alleged irregularities to ensure transparency in the process.