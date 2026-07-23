Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /How a 1997 paper leak protest established Dharmendra Pradhan a leader

How a 1997 paper leak protest established Dharmendra Pradhan a leader

The contrast between Pradhan’s student activism and his present role as the education minister has made the 1997 protest relevant again.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:20 AM IST
How a 1997 paper leak protest established Dharmendra Pradhan a leader

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How a 1997 paper leak protest established Dharmendra Pradhan a leader
NEET Paper Leak Controversy1 min ago
2
US-Iran conflict35 min ago
3
CJP protest1 hr ago
4
7 Lok Kalyan Marg2 hrs ago
5
Shreyas Iyer3 hrs ago