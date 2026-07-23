/How a 1997 paper leak protest established Dharmendra Pradhan a leader

New Delhi: When Dharmendra Pradhan stepped into the streets of Bhubaneswar in 1997, he was not a Union minister or a big face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was an 18-year-old student leader leading protests over an examination paper leak and taking on the Congress government in Odisha.
Nearly three decades later, he is at the centre of another examination controversy as Union education minister, with Opposition parties demanding his resignation over allegations leak of NEET-UG entrance examination.
The contrast between Pradhan’s student activism and his present role as the education minister has made the 1997 protest relevant again.
In 1997, then Odisha Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik was facing protests over an alleged question paper leak. Around 1,500 students gathered outside the state secretariat in Bhubaneswar, located a few kilometres from the chief minister’s private residence.
Among those leading the protest was Pradhan, who was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
According to a 2021 report by The New Indian Express, Pradhan had entered student politics at the age of 18 and soon became an active organiser within the ABVP. He studied anthropology at Utkal University and served twice as ABVP’s National Secretary between November 1994 and 1997.
At the time of the paper leak protest, he was preparing to enter mainstream politics through the BJP.
Recalling the demonstration, Prashant Rout, principal of RMD Degree College in Bhubaneswar and Pradhan’s junior at Utkal University, told The New Indian Express, “We had staged a protest against the Odisha government in front of the secretariat. Around 1,500 students joined us there.”
According to Rout’s account, the protest was largely peaceful, but the situation changed after police intervention.
“We were scared. Pradhan was badly beaten up that time. He had a few fractures too,” he was quoted as saying.
Rout also recalled the intense political atmosphere on university campuses during that period. Student elections witnessed clashes between rival groups. He claimed that Pradhan was attacked during one such election after it became clear that he was likely to win.
“He is alive today only out of sheer luck,” Rout said while recalling the incident.
Pradhan’s early years in student politics became the base for a long political career within the BJP. Before taking charge of the education ministry in 2021, he served as Union minister for petroleum and natural gas and also handled the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Over the years, BJP leaders have credited him with strengthening the party’s organisation in Odisha. In 2024, the BJP formed its first government in the state and ended the long rule of the Biju Janata Dal under Naveen Patnaik.
The 1997 protest has now returned to political discourse because of the ongoing NEET-UG controversy. Thousands of students have taken to the streets over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. During protests in Delhi, several demonstrators were injured after police action, with Opposition parties accusing the government of mishandling the issue.
The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded Pradhan’s resignation before any debate on the matter.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge argued that a fair debate on the examination controversy could begin only after the education minister stepped down.
The government has rejected the opposition’s demand. Union Minister JP Nadda said the government is ready for talks on the issue and had nothing to hide. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also said debate has been possible since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.
The debate over NEET has placed Pradhan in a situation that carries an unusual connection with his own political beginnings. A leader who once organised students against a paper leak controversy is now defending the government’s handling of an examination dispute.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.