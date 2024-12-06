How A Grocery Startup, MyMandi, Is Revolutionizing Retail in India’s Heartland

India’s smaller cities brim with potential but often face challenges in accessing diverse products and brands. Here, local Kiranas play a vital role, meeting everyday needs while building trust.

Enter: MyMandi, a platform with a bold yet thoughtful vision to tackle this challenge head-on. Co-founded by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Mahanaaryaman Scindia (28) and Suryansh Rana (26), MyMandi aims to optimize supply chains for daily essentials, fresh produce and D2C brands while empowering local retailers in tiers 2-14. Through a QR based innovation without disrupting traditions, MyMandi has been started to ensure progress benefits all stakeholders with the claim of Ek Naya Bharat.

"MyMandi provides access to a variety of fresh produce, enabling customers to choose from a wide range of products while ensuring quick & quality deliveries via the Kirana network . With MyMandi, we’re building a system where innovation seamlessly blends with the traditional shopping convenience—especially as practiced in tier 2-4 cities" explains Suryansh.

Unlike many players in the quick-commerce space, MyMandi focuses on enabling rather than eliminating retailers from the supply chain. The platform strengthens the local Kirana network and customer loyalty while creating a seamless, efficient supply chain that benefits both. This community-driven model ensures inclusive and sustainable growth, fostering long-term development in smaller cities – rolling out in Gwalior this year.

"Innovation should never leave anyone behind," says Mahanaaryaman. "At MyMandi, we’re digitizing Kiranas and introducing AI led IOT products for inventory management, replenishment and faster deliveries while respecting the relationships built by local stores over generations."

As MyMandi grows, it will continue to adapt and innovate, delivering quick-commerce benefits and shopping experiences to smaller cities. With its unique blend of technology and community values, MyMandi is redefining retail, paving the way for a smarter, more connected future. And this journey has only just begun.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)