How A Kashmir Poster Praising Jaish Led To Inter-State Probe, Terror-Doctor Module Exposure

A major terror module involving medical professionals has been exposed after a multi-state investigation. Thirteen people have been arrested so far — including five doctors and one imam — in a case that security agencies describe as one of the largest networks of its kind. The probe remains active.

Key developments:

Authorities say the investigation, which began after posters praising JeM were found in Nowgam, Srinagar on October 28, rapidly expanded into an inter-state probe.

So far, 13 suspects have been detained, among them five doctors and an imam. Police also recovered a large cache of explosives and weapons during raids.

Investigators allege links between the disrupted module and handlers across the border, and say the network had footprints in multiple northern states including Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Suspect profile:

Officials identify Dr Umar as a central suspect in the Delhi blast. Investigators say he purchased the vehicle used in the explosion in Haryana under another name and may have been instructed to target a location likely to cause maximum casualties. It is not yet clear whether he was the driver during the attack or if another operative carried out the driving.

Security agencies believe panic over the arrest of other module members may have prompted a hastened attack. Investigations into mobile and digital trails are ongoing.

Inter-linked arrests:

Following questioning in Srinagar, police traced Dr Adeel Rathar to Saharanpur. His interrogation reportedly led officers to Dr Muzammil Shakeel, and subsequent raids uncovered a significant quantity of explosives (reported in police statements) and weapons. Seven people were arrested in those raids, including the two doctors.

Authorities say the module raised funds under the guise of charitable activity and used professional and academic networks to recruit and conceal operations.

Other arrests and local impact:

In Kashmir, another doctor, Dr Sajad Mallah of Bundhwan (Pulwama), was arrested after analysis of digital devices suggested his involvement.

An imam from Shopian — alleged to have been involved in radicalisation efforts — has been detained; his residence was searched and his brother, employed with the local police, is also being questioned.

Two brothers from Sambora, Pulwama — Amir and Omar — were detained overnight. A photograph of a man standing with the car used in the blast circulated after the incident; family members identified the man as Amir but denied ownership of the vehicle. The family say Amir is a plumber and Omar an electrical contractor. Mobile phones were seized from their premises.

Background on key suspects:

Dr Muzammil Shakeel is reported to have graduated from Batra Medical College, Jammu (2018) and since then worked outside Jammu & Kashmir. Police say he had passed DNB exams and had been away from home for extended periods; he visited recently when his father underwent surgery. He has siblings and family members who were questioned by police.

Dr Adeel Rathar — formerly employed at GMC Anantnag until mid-2024 and later in a private hospital in Saharanpur — was initially detained in connection with the poster-pasting case and subsequently linked to the broader module. His family has kept a low profile since his arrest.

Modus operandi and alleged handlers:

Investigators describe the network as sophisticated, using academic and professional covers to conceal activities. They allege handlers across the border — affiliated to outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind — coordinated radicalisation and logistics, despite ideological differences, with a shared aim of striking targets in India.

Security agencies from multiple states and central internal security units are coordinating to dismantle remaining cells and identify bases and handlers.

Questions still unanswered:

Despite the seizures and arrests, the Delhi blast occurred, raising concerns that members of the network still retain explosives and arms. Agencies are racing to identify remaining operatives, locate hidden caches and determine whether other attacks were planned.

Investigative status:

The probe is ongoing and multi-agency. Police and intelligence teams continue to analyse digital evidence, financial trails and communications to chart the full extent of the network and its international links. No final conclusions have been released; authorities say more arrests and disclosures may follow as the investigation progresses.