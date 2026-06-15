/How a party that once gained 897 votes could become the fifth-largest force in Lok Sabha | DNA analysis

The rebel MPs have approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their intention to break away from the TMC and join the NCPI. Under the anti-defection provisions contained in Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, at least two-thirds of a party's MPs must support a split for it to be recognised. In the case of the TMC, that threshold stands at 19 of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs. With 20 MPs reportedly backing the move, the Speaker is expected to verify the submissions before deciding whether to recognise the separate group.