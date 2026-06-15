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How a party that once gained 897 votes could become the fifth-largest force in Lok Sabha | DNA analysis

TMC rebel factions merger with NCPI will instantly make it the fifth-largest party in the Lok Sabha. At present, the BJP has 240 MPs, followed by the Congress with 98, the Samajwadi Party with 37 and the DMK with 22.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
How a party that once gained 897 votes could become the fifth-largest force in Lok Sabha | DNA analysis
Image Credit: IANS

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