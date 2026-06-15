/How a party that once gained 897 votes could become the fifth-largest force in Lok Sabha | DNA analysis

A dramatic political realignment in West Bengal could soon propel the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a relatively unknown political outfit with a limited electoral footprint, into becoming the fifth-largest party in the Lok Sabha. The development follows the decision of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to seek a formal split from the party and merge with the NCPI.
In today’s episode of DNA, a detailed analysis was conducted on the unprecedented political development and how a party with a minimal electoral presence could suddenly emerge as a significant force in Parliament.
The rebel MPs have approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their intention to break away from the TMC and join the NCPI. Under the anti-defection provisions contained in Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, at least two-thirds of a party's MPs must support a split for it to be recognised. In the case of the TMC, that threshold stands at 19 of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs. With 20 MPs reportedly backing the move, the Speaker is expected to verify the submissions before deciding whether to recognise the separate group.
The move is likely to face opposition from the TMC leadership. Party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has already written to the Speaker, urging him not to recognise the rebel faction. The issue could eventually become the subject of legal proceedings and may even reach the Supreme Court.
#DNAमित्रों | आपने राजनीतिक दल NCPI का नाम सुना है? 'कुल 897 वोट' लाने वाली पार्टी के 'अच्छे दिन'#DNA #NCPI #TMC #WestBengal @Anant_Tyagii pic.twitter.com/sYbnndEd0s— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 15, 2026
The NCPI is a relatively new political party that was registered with the Election Commission in 2023. Headquartered in Hatgachha village in Howrah district of West Bengal, the party uses a pen nib with seven rays as its election symbol. It was founded by Uttiya Kundu, Shiuli Kundu, Saikat Das and Sudam Jetty.
Despite being registered for only three years, the party has so far recorded limited electoral success. In the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal, an NCPI candidate secured just 75 votes. The party also contested the Tripura Assembly elections the same year, where its candidates received 536 and 286 votes respectively.
According to party claims, the NCPI has around 1,000 members, although this figure has not been independently verified by the Election Commission.
If the merger of the rebel MPs goes ahead, the NCPI would instantly become the fifth-largest party in the Lok Sabha. At present, the BJP has 240 MPs, followed by the Congress with 98, the Samajwadi Party with 37 and the DMK with 22.
The move could also significantly strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The rebel MPs have already indicated that they will support the NDA. With 20 MPs, the NCPI would become the second-largest constituent of the alliance after the BJP, surpassing the Telugu Desam Party (16 MPs) and the Janata Dal (United) (12 MPs).
Political analysts view the development as highly unusual. While Indian politics has witnessed large-scale defections before, such as the 2016 political shift in Arunachal Pradesh led by Pema Khandu, those involved established regional parties with an existing electoral base.
The NCPI, by contrast, has never won an election at any level. Yet, if the proposed merger receives official recognition, it could soon occupy a prominent position in Parliament despite never having contested or won a Lok Sabha election on its own. The development underscores how political defections and parliamentary arithmetic can dramatically alter the fortunes of even the smallest political parties.
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