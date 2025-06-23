How A Trail Of Rifles And A Bihar Village Chief Unmasked India’s Gun-Smuggling Syndicate

New Delhi: On the surface, the arrests looked routine. A few young men in Muzaffarpur caught with suspicious gun parts, a village official in Bihar raided and a Dimapur trader flagged for unusual bank transactions. But when investigators began connecting the dots, a different story emerged – one that ran not through jungles or militant hideouts, but through railway platforms, panchayat offices and agricultural supply trucks.

This was no militant conspiracy. It was commerce.

The NIA, during its latest crackdown on arms trafficking, did not stumble upon insurgents plotting in secret. It found elected village heads making payments to shell companies, young transporters moving gun parts alongside spares for tractors and traders laundering lakhs across state lines – all tied together by mobile chats, bank records and a few pieces of metal stamped with factory serial numbers.

Behind it all, there is a pattern – legal identities masking illegal intent. In a country often obsessed with ideological threats, what emerged was a cold and transactional machinery designed to move rifles from northeast India to the heartland.

The Railway Trail

It started with two young men stopped by the police on a quiet Muzaffarpur platform. Tucked into their luggage – the butt and scope of an AK-47. From there, the trail led to Devmani Rai – a man whose mother legally owned the Thar used in the operation – and eventually to Ahmed Ansari, a trader based in Dimapur.

Police records and bank logs revealed staggering sums. Over Rs 58 lakh flowed between Rai and Ansari’s accounts in just two years. One lived in rural Bihar. The other, in a market town on the edge of Nagaland’s frontier. Between them: a corridor of cash, couriers and contraband.

The Village Syndicate

When NIA agents arrived at the home of Bhola Rai, a sitting panchayat chief in Muzaffarpur, they were not expecting an arms cache. But what they found told its own story – ledgers, walkie-talkies, drone parts and cash hidden in grain sacks. Rai was not stockpiling for battle. He was managing a supply chain.

Investigators believe Rai’s role was logistical – arranging safehouses, validating transport permits and funneling payments under the cover of development contracts. His records showed links to dummy firms operating from Nagaland, some with identical directors or overlapping addresses.

No rebellion. No manifesto. Just a profit model.

Dimapur’s Grey Bazaar Dimapur’s markets are a familiar stop for military gear, antiques and repair tools. But hidden in the layers of its grey economy lies another trade – components of combat rifles, smuggled across porous borders from Myanmar or sourced through decommissioned stocks.

Investigators say Ansari sourced key parts – barrels, triggers and scopes – and packed them in shipments labelled as farm equipment. These moved freely through India’s rail network, thanks to lax inspections on low-risk cargo.

What spooked investigators most was the ease with which legitimate businesses were used to mask illegal cargo. Mobile phone images recovered by forensic teams showed photos of weapons interspersed with receipts from grain mills, courier dockets and train tickets. The networks did not just coexist with daily life, they were embedded in it.

The Political Underbelly

As elections approach in Bihar, the implications of the arms corridor are difficult to ignore. Sources within the NIA suggest this is not an isolated operation, but part of a larger, decentralised web that includes politicians, small contractors and even transport unions.

The smuggling did not require borders to be breached or fences to be cut. It moved in plain sight, enabled by paperwork, powered by neglect and protected by people who had much to gain and little to lose.

What began as a criminal probe into four individuals may soon spiral into something deeper – a confrontation with how local power, infrastructure and black markets quietly intersect.

As one investigator put it, “We were not chasing terrorists. We were chasing businessmen.”

How many more such businessmen are out there – armed with connections, camouflaged in plain clothes and quietly steering the next shipment through India’s forgotten lanes?