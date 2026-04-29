How accurate were 2021 exit poll predictions across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam – What they got right and missed?

New Delhi: Polling for the 2026 Assembly elections has now wrapped up, with the second phase of voting in West Bengal concluding today (April 29) at around 91 percent turnout, while Kerala and Assam had voted on April 9 and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 23. Exit poll numbers are out. The early picture shows a divided trend. In West Bengal, six out of eight surveys give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an edge, while two back the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In Tamil Nadu, most polls see the Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) retaining power, Assam surveys favour a BJP return, Kerala polls point to a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government and Puducherry trends place the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead.

With projections now on the table and results set for May 4, the real test will be how closely these numbers match the final outcome. The 2021 elections offer a reference point. Exit polls got the broad call right in states such as Tamil Nadu and Assam, were partly accurate in Kerala and completely misread West Bengal.

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West Bengal: The big miss

West Bengal stood out in 2021 for all the wrong reasons when it came to exit polls. Not a single survey managed to capture the scale of TMC’s victory. Most agencies predicted a close contest, and a few even gave the BJP a clear path to power.

The actual result told a different story. The TMC secured 215 seats, along with one seat for its ally Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. The BJP finished far behind with 77 seats, and the Indian Secular Front bagged one seat. In a 294-member assembly, the majority mark stands at 148.

Today’s Chanakya came closest but still placed the TMC between 169 and 191 seats, well below its final tally. Jan Ki Baat’s projection turned out to be the most off-track, suggesting the TMC would fall to 104-121 seats while the BJP would cross the majority mark comfortably. India Today-Axis My India also projected a narrow BJP win.

On average, exit polls fell short of the TMC’s tally by about 61 seats, while overestimating the BJP by nearly 49 seats. The difference made Bengal the clearest case where poll predictions did not match the actual result.

Tamil Nadu: Broadly on track

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls got the direction right. Every survey pointed to a win for the DMK, which eventually formed the government. The party and its allies won 159 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance settled at 75. The halfway mark in the 234-member assembly is 118.

Some pollsters came closer than others. TV9-Polstrat, Shining India News and Patriotic Voter placed the DMK in ranges that were fairly close to the final count. Others, including India Today-Axis My India, projected a much larger win, going as high as 175 to 195 seats.

On average, polls overshot the DMK’s tally by about seven seats and slightly underestimated the AIADMK’s numbers by around 12 seats. Even with these differences, the overall outcome was correctly anticipated.

Kerala: Right winner, wrong margin

Kerala’s story in 2021 was a mixed one for exit polls. Most agencies correctly pointed to the LDF returning to power, a result that stood out given the state’s pattern of alternating governments.

The LDF won 99 seats, while the UDF ended with 41 in the 140-member assembly, where 70 is needed for a majority.

News24-Today’s Chanakya offered one of the closer estimates, placing the LDF between 93 and 111 seats. However, several others expected a much tighter contest, with some even suggesting a hung assembly. India Today-Axis My India projected a higher range for the LDF than what it finally secured.

On average, exit polls underestimated the LDF by about 17 seats and overestimated the UDF by around 15 seats. The winner was clear in predictions, but the scale of victory was not.

Assam: The most accurate calls

Assam turned out to be the easiest state for pollsters in 2021. Most exit polls correctly predicted that the BJP would return to power, and their seat estimates were also close to the final outcome.

The BJP and its allies secured 75 seats, while the Congress-led alliance got 50. One seat went to an independent. The majority mark in the 126-member assembly is 64.

India News-Jan Ki Baat and News24-Today’s Chanakya were among the closest in their projections, placing the BJP in the range of around 70 seats and the Congress between the mid-40s to mid-50s.

A couple of agencies predicted a hung assembly, but they were in the minority.

On average, pollsters missed the BJP’s tally by about four seats and made a similar error margin with the Congress. Compared to other states, these were small differences.

How much can you trust the 2026 exit polls?

As this year’s exit polls are already in, the 2021 record shows that their reliability can vary from state to state. Tamil Nadu and Assam showed that broad trends can be captured well. Kerala showed that even when the winner is clear, the margin can be tricky.

West Bengal is a reminder that polls can sometimes fail to read the mood altogether.

With results just days away, the real test for 2026 exit polls will be how closely they match the final verdict this time.