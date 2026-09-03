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How an apology is Akhilesh’s only exit from the Jatland backlash in West UP | Opinion

Western UP politics does not run without the Jat–farmer equation. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Shamli and the Mathura–Vrindavan belt, the RLD’s roots and Jat pride are bound together.

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
How an apology is Akhilesh’s only exit from the Jatland backlash in West UP | Opinion
Image Credit: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (IANS)

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