/How an apology is Akhilesh’s only exit from the Jatland backlash in West UP | Opinion

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the RLD left the SP alliance and joined the NDA. Akhilesh’s jibe landed on that turn. RLD national general secretary Anil Dubey and minister Anil Kumar said it was not merely an insult to Jayant Chaudhary, but to the legacy of Chaudhary Ajit Singh and Chaudhary Charan Singh and to the farming community as a whole. Jayant wrote that if cheap words had to be used, they should have been used with his name; targeting the Jat community was arrogance, and such conduct leads to a fall.