How An IAF Email Exposes ‘Godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Dark Secrets

New Delhi: Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr. Parthasarthy, the self-styled godman and chairman of a private management institute at Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi, is facing the law after sexual harassment complaints from more than 17 female students surfaced. Run under Sri Sharada Peetham of Karnataka’s Sringeri, the institute offers postgraduate management diplomas across multiple states.

The scandal came to light in August when the institute’s administration filed a complaint after uncovering allegations during a fraud investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel confirmed that on August 4, the college administration lodged an FIR following a complaint by one PA Murali, revealing harassment targeting women students enrolled under economically weaker section scholarships.

The breakthrough came through two crucial communications, a letter from a former student dated July 28 and an email from a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force on August 1. Both alerted the institute to a pattern of harassment by Saraswati and three of his female staff members. The IAF officer highlighted “various arbitrary decisions and vindictive behaviour towards the students, including sending WhatsApp messages to girl students at odd hours”.

Following these revelations, the institute’s governing council convened a virtual meeting on August 3 with over 30 female students.

The FIR also names three women staff members, including the associate dean, accused of pressuring students to comply with Saraswati’s advances and ignoring complaints. Most of the students belong to the EWS category or are children of armed forces personnel.

Police investigations revealed Saraswati kept a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic plate (39 UN 1) in the institute basement.

Two FIRs have been registered, one for sexual harassment and another for the forged number plate. Authorities are searching for him, connecting multiple leads.

The charges have been filed under sections 75(2) for sexual harassment, 79 for acts intended to insult the modesty of women and 351(2) for criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Saraswati, who has authored 28 books with forewords from prominent people, is described online as an “eminent professor, noted author, orator, educationist, spiritual philosopher and philanthropist and an eminent personality of management academia in India and abroad”.

Previous cases include a fraud and molestation complaint at Defence Colony police station in 2009 and another molestation case in 2016 at Vasant Kunj police station.

During the ongoing inquiry, statements of 32 female PGDM students with EWS scholarships were recorded. Seventeen of them alleged abusive language, obscene messages and unwanted physical advances, all recorded in front of a magistrate.

Saraswati remains evading arrest while investigations continue.

The Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham has issued a public statement distancing itself from him, leaving Saraswati isolated amid mounting evidence.