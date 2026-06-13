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How and why a saree worn during India’s Mangalyan mission ended up in top US museum

The silk saree was worn by ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath during a crucial phase of the mission. The display celebrates both the mars mission and the role of women in space science.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:09 AM IST
How and why a saree worn during India’s Mangalyan mission ended up in top US museum
Image Credit: Sharing images of a mannequin draped in the outfit along with archival visuals from the mission, the museum described the garment as “a vibrant red and blue sari with intricate patterns”. (Photo: Instagram@smithsonian)

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