How Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Reacted To Announcement Of Rekha Gupta As Delhi CM

In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Wednesday that Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She was elected as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP legislature party meeting. This marks the party’s return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years.

Gupta, along with her Cabinet ministers, will be sworn in at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday. She secured victory in the February 5 Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

With Rekha Gupta becoming the fourth woman CM of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party extended its wishes to her.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi."

Outgoing CM Atishi also congratulated Gupta. "Congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. It is a matter of happiness that Delhi will be led by a woman. I hope that the promises made to the people of Delhi will be fulfilled. You will get the full support of Aam Aadmi Party for the development of Delhi," said Atishi.

The BJP leaders also extended their wishes to Gupta. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world. I am confident that the BJP government under your leadership will work day and night to fulfil the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on X, "Many congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and with his efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital of developed India."

All 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs attended the legislature party meeting in the presence of Central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and O P Dhankar.