How Bengal’s crackdown on infiltrators has ached radicals in Bangladesh | DNA analysis

As the crackdown on illegal infiltration intensifies in West Bengal, radical elements based in Bangladesh have allegedly issued threats targeting the state, including warnings about creating a Hamas-like network in Bengal. The developments come amid increased border surveillance, the opening of detention centres, and reports of infiltrators gathering near the India-Bangladesh border.

In today’s episode of DNA, a detailed analysis of the alleged extremist threats, the changing border situation in West Bengal, and the government’s action against illegal infiltration was conducted.

The programme highlighted statements made by a Bangladeshi radical figure who linked the return of alleged infiltrators to what he described as atrocities against Muslims and threatened to turn West Bengal into “Gaza.” The speaker also claimed that “Ghazwat-ul-Hind” was being prepared in Bengal and issued provocative remarks regarding temples and mosques.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The timing of these threats coincided with recent developments at the Hakimpur border, where large groups of Bangladeshi infiltrators were reportedly seen gathering after the opening of detention centres in West Bengal. The analysis argued that fear of detention and deportation had prompted many infiltrators to move toward the border voluntarily.

The discussion described the alleged infiltration network as a multi-phase operation. The first phase, it claimed, involved “demographic invasion,” where infiltration was allegedly used over decades to alter population patterns and gain control over land and local resources in border areas.

Also Read: Infiltration crackdown: Thousands try to flee to Bangladesh as Suvendu Adhikari activates 'Detect, delete, deport' policy

The second phase was described as a “funding syndicate” allegedly connected to activities such as counterfeit currency circulation, cattle smuggling, and narcotics trafficking. According to the analysis, these illegal networks depended heavily on infiltrators operating across the border region.

The final phase involved the use of infiltrator networks for sheltering sleeper cells and building terror modules. The analysis referred to investigations into the Murshidabad violence, claiming that sleeper cells linked to Hizb ut-Tahrir and other Bangladesh-based extremist groups had been active in the district.

The show also highlighted what it described as an international extremist connection. It referred to a radical conference held in Dhaka in October 2024, organised by the group Al Markazul, which reportedly took place a year after Hamas’s attack on Israel. According to the analysis, Hamas spokesperson Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas diaspora chief Khaled Meshaal, Pakistani cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several Taliban-linked figures attended the event.

The analysis argued that recent political changes in West Bengal have led to stricter action on infiltration, including accelerated border fencing and identification drives against undocumented migrants. It claimed that the alleged political protection and access to fake identity documents previously available to infiltrators had now ended.

Also Read: West Bengal border witnesses chaotic rush amid fear of deportation drive

The DNA analysis also focused on the establishment of detention centres in West Bengal. According to the report, the state government plans to open detention centres across all 23 districts in line with the Central Government guidelines. These facilities are expected to have 10-foot boundary walls with barbed fencing, separate enclosures for men and women, medical dispensaries, and basic residential arrangements.

Detention centres have reportedly already become operational in Malda and Murshidabad, where 12 infiltrators are said to be housed. Authorities have also identified a building for a similar centre in Jalpaiguri.

The DNA analysis concluded that the government’s latest actions are aimed at strengthening border security, dismantling infiltration networks, and preventing extremist elements from using illegal migration channels for strategic or terror-related activities.

