A bus driver from Bengaluru helped save all 75 passengers on board a BMTC bus that caught on fire minutes after the blaze was noticed. According to the police officials, the vehicle was registered under the number KA 57 F 4568 and was travelling from Majestic to the Kadugodi locality in Bengaluru.

As per IANS, the bus was gutted by fire on Monday morning; however, all the passengers who were travelling on the bus were saved as the driver jumped into quick action.

What Happened?

The incident occurred near the HAL Entrance early in the morning when smoke and flames started emanating from the moving bus, and within minutes, a fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

After noticing smoke and a small fire in the engine, the bus driver alerted the passengers and the conductor in order to evacuate the vehicle.

The bus was fully occupied, but the driver and conductor ensured that all passengers got out of the vehicle safely.

As the Fire Force and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, the bus was completely gutted. BMTC has formed a team to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, a man was burnt alive when an abandoned school bus caught fire in the OMBR Layout of Banaswadi on August 14 in Bengaluru.

Earlier, IANS reported that two people, including a woman, died in an accident on Saturday morning after a canter vehicle rammed into the auto at the busy Sumanahalli Junction Road in Bengaluru. The passengers travelling in the car sustained major injuries.

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station. It occurred after the driver of the canter vehicle lost control and collided with an auto and a car. A female passenger travelling in the auto, along with the male driver, was killed on the spot. Due to the impact of the collision, the auto was broken into two pieces.

(with IANS inputs)