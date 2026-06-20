/How BJP plans to win Punjab: Solo poll strategy, Sikh outreach, focus on drugs and conversions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin reached Amritsar on Saturday for a three-day visit during which he is expected to energise the party cadre at the grassroots and carry out an outreach effort among various sections of society, including industrialists and business representatives. Nabin will also spearhead and review the BJP’s poll preparedness in the state currently ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has ruled out any alliance this time while announcing that it will go solo in the Punjab polls.
The BJP had earlier partnered with the Akali Dal in the state and was even part of the government. However, over time, the political landscape has changed, and neither the Akali Dal nor the Congress is the leading force in the state. This presents a unique opportunity for the BJP to rise as other parties face a leadership crisis.
“Punjab's political landscape is undergoing a major transformation. The Congress continues to struggle with a persistent leadership crisis and factionalism, preventing it from presenting a coherent alternative to the people. At the same time, the Akali Dal faces a serious credibility crisis among large sections of Panthic voters, many of whom feel disillusioned after decades of alternating governments that failed to address Punjab's long-term challenges,” said RP Singh, BJP spokesperson.
In Punjab, the religious conversion has been a less-talked-about issue, feels the BJP. The BJP has claimed that Christian missionaries are converting Punjabis on the pretext of fake miracles. BJP leaders believe religious conversions are creating unease among both Hindu and Sikh communities. They also argue that preachers conducting "healing" camps and religious séances have emerged as a source of growing social tension.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the BJP will bring a bill against it. “Entire Punjab is struggling against religious conversions. But if you form a BJP government, then we will bring the first bill to prohibit conversion. The Congress and the AAP facilitate conversion for the sake of vote banks. They do not know that the ninth Guru Teg Bahadur Ji made the supreme sacrifice to prevent conversion,” said Shah during a rally in Moga in March this year.
पंजाब प्रवास के दौरान आज अमृतसर में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @KewalDhillonPB जी के साथ प्रदेश कोर कमेटी की बैठक में सम्मिलित हुआ।— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) June 20, 2026
बैठक में संगठन को बूथ स्तर तक और सशक्त करने, आगामी कार्यक्रमों की रूपरेखा तथा प्रदेश की वर्तमान परिस्थितियों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की।
ਗੁਰੂ ਕੀ ਨਗਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ… pic.twitter.com/PH59jlAj0O
The BJP has alleged that the Congress and the AAP governments have pushed Punjab into debt, drugs, and corruption. The party has claimed that it will make Punjab drug-free within two years of forming the government in the state.
“If we have to free Punjab from the scourge of drugs, then we need to form a BJP government here. Punjab is shrouded with loans, drugs, conversion, corruption, and the terror of gangsters. I appeal to the people of Punjab, the women, and the elderly to bless us. If anyone can free Punjab from drugs, then it is the Narendra Modi-led BJP,” said Shah.
BJP feels that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys significant goodwill among large sections of the Sikh community due to a series of historic initiatives undertaken during his tenure. “The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor fulfilled a decades-old aspiration of Sikhs worldwide, enabling visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur. In addition, the government has consistently worked to honor Sikh history and heritage, commemorate the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, and address long-pending concerns of the community. These efforts have contributed to a growing sense of trust and engagement between the Sikh community and the BJP,” said RP Singh.
The saffron party claims that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections demonstrated BJP's growing acceptance in Punjab. Contesting independently in a challenging political environment, the party had secured nearly 18.56% of the vote share.
“In what is expected to be a five-cornered contest in 2027, the BJP's objective is to move decisively toward the 40% vote-share mark, converting growing public support into a governing mandate. This expansion will be driven by increasing trust among youth, farmers, women, Dalits, OBCs, traders, urban voters, and large sections of the Sikh community,” said Singh.
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