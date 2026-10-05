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How BJP’s caste math for 8 UP Rajya Sabha seats counters SP’s PDA ahead of assembly polls

With eight candidates the BJP has sought to combine representation across social groups while also bringing in new faces for the Rajya Sabha election.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
How BJP’s caste math for 8 UP Rajya Sabha seats counters SP’s PDA ahead of assembly polls
Image Credit: IANS

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