How BJP Struck Gold In Delhi Elections, Riding The Modi Wave

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for a resounding victory in Delhi, marking a significant political shift after 27 years out of power in the national capital. The win, seen as yet another reaffirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral dominance, comes after the BJP’s unexpected triumphs in Maharashtra and Haryana, where it was initially seen as struggling.

For the BJP, reclaiming Delhi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is more than just a state-level victory—it erases the shadow of the 2024 Lok Sabha results and cements the credibility of "Modi’s guarantees" at a time when political rivals across the spectrum are engaged in welfare-driven politics.

AAP’s Fall: A Long-Brewing Conflict with the Centre

The AAP’s grip on Delhi, which had survived two consecutive electoral battles against the BJP, weakened amid a relentless power struggle with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the central government. The appointment of V K Saxena as LG in 2020 further restricted the Kejriwal-led government, leaving many key governance issues in the hands of officials reporting directly to the LG.

Over the past year, the AAP leadership was embroiled in multiple legal battles, with some of its top leaders facing corruption charges and even landing in jail. While the AAP began its campaign on a strong note, reinforcing its welfare politics narrative, the BJP turned the tables by capitalizing on Modi’s personal popularity and strategically appealing to Delhi’s diverse electorate.

With no clear chief ministerial face in Delhi, the BJP relied entirely on Modi’s leadership, deploying a star-studded campaign strategy that combined large rallies, small-scale community meetings, and direct outreach to middle-class voters.

A team led by BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar conducted around 5,000 small meetings over the last seven weeks, making inroads into residential areas where the AAP once dominated.

Unlike its usual hesitation towards freebies, the BJP directly took on AAP’s promises, with Modi himself reassuring voters that popular schemes like free bus rides for women and subsidized electricity and water would continue.

Apart from legal troubles and governance conflicts, the BJP strategically focused on key civic issues that resonated with Delhi’s middle-class voters.

Air Pollution Crisis – BJP blamed AAP’s failure in controlling Delhi’s worsening air quality.

Contaminated Yamuna – AAP’s 12-year rule was criticized for failing to clean the river, despite repeated promises.

Quality of Life Decline – Infrastructure and public services, particularly in middle-class neighborhoods, became a major talking point.

These issues, coupled with AAP’s struggle to retain voter trust, helped the BJP consolidate its urban and middle-class vote base.

The BJP’s careful selection of candidates played a crucial role in shaping the outcome. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a former Akali Dal leader, comfortably won Rajouri Garden. Arvinder Singh Lovely, a former Delhi Congress chief, secured Gandhi Nagar for BJP.

Tarwinder Singh Marwah, a three-term Congress MLA-turned-BJP leader, scored an upset against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Kailash Gahlot, a former AAP minister, who switched to BJP, held a comfortable lead in his constituency.

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma were also headed for big wins, with Bidhuri challenging incumbent CM Atishi and Verma leading against Kejriwal.

With this decisive victory, the BJP gains control of India’s capital, a politically significant milestone. It also diminishes AAP’s influence as a challenger in North India, forcing Kejriwal’s party to reassess its political strategy.

For the BJP, the win consolidates Modi’s leadership at a crucial time, proving once again that his appeal remains a decisive factor in electoral politics. As Delhi gears up for a new government, all eyes will now be on how the BJP delivers on its promises while maintaining the welfare schemes that helped AAP stay in power for over a decade.