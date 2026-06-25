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'How can they afford private hospitals?': Supreme Court backs review of cut-off for government doctors

The observation came while the court was hearing petitions challenging the transfer of unfilled super-speciality seats in Tamil Nadu to the All India Quota (AIQ).

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
'How can they afford private hospitals?': Supreme Court backs review of cut-off for government doctors
Source: Bureau

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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