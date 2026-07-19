/'How can we deprive 20 MPs?' Centre defends TMC rebels invite at all-party meeting after Oppn walkout

"Many political parties have placed their points; we have heard and noted them. Many suggestions have come; we have noted the suggestions... You must have seen, political parties, any political party, if they do not discuss the subject and only do sloganeering, then there is a political loss. Everyone has seen this... Any political party, if they stay away from discussion and do ruckus, they do not get political benefit from it. This has been proven. Therefore, everyone should participate, everyone should take part in the discussion, and the members of the small-small parties have demanded that they be given more time to speak," he said.