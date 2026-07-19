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'How can we deprive 20 MPs?' Centre defends TMC rebels invite at all-party meeting after Oppn walkout

Kiren Rijiju defended inviting 20 NCPI MPs to the Monsoon Session all-party meeting, saying their exclusion would be inappropriate while their separate party recognition is under the Lok Sabha Speaker’s consideration.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
'How can we deprive 20 MPs?' Centre defends TMC rebels invite at all-party meeting after Oppn walkout
Image Credit: IANS

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