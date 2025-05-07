How Congress Reacted To Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan?

Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday responded to the successful launch of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Rahul Gandhi expressed pride in the Indian Armed Forces, while Senior Kharge, emphasising the importance of national unity and solidarity during such times, stated that the Indian National Congress stands firmly with our Armed Forces.

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!," Gandhi said in a post on X.